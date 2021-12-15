It's National Signing Day! The Hokie Haven HQ
Hang here with Virginia Tech all day as Hokie Haven provides unmatched coverage of National Signing Day.
Head to our thread on our premium message board The Gobbler, to stay up to date with the goings-on during the most important date on the recruiting calendar.
Signing Day capsules will be posted below as players' letters of intent are officially cleared through compliance and publicized by the Hokies.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.