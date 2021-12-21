 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Lemar Law
Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Lemar Law

Virginia Tech's effort to maintain a foothold in the Tidewater got a huge boost when the staff signed Lemar Law.

The 6-6, 295-pound defensive tackle out of Virginia Beach's Green Run High got a late run from some national powers, but stayed steadfast with the Orange and Maroon.

Rankings

5.7 three-star. Ranked No. 30 defensive tackle nationally. No. 13 in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Other suitors

East Carolina, Liberty, Maryland, Michigan, Old Dominion, Virginia

Recruitment story

