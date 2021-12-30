 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Rashaud Pernell
Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Rashaud Pernell

The Hokies want to improve recruiting fortunes in the Richmond area, and there's no better way to do that than landing players from powerhouse Highland Springs High.

The 6-3, 250-pound Rashaud Pernell is a multi-talented defensive lineman, and could contribute in a number of ways in Blacksburg.

Rankings

5.5 three-star. Unranked at his position or overall nationally. No. 34 senior in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Other suitors

Boston College, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Howard, Liberty, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Morgan State, Old Dominion, Penn State, Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest

Recruitment story

