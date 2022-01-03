Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Bryce Duke
He may not have been one of the highest-ranked players in the Commonwealth, but he was certainly one of the most productive.
Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora running back Bryce Duke put up massive numbers for his high school team, and the 5-11, 200-pounder should have an important role for the Hokies going forward.
Rankings
5.5 three-star. Unranked at his position or overall nationally. No. 35 senior in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Other suitors
Air Force, Appalachian State, Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dartmouth, Duke, UMass, Navy, Old Dominion, Rutgers
Recruitment story
