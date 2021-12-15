Brody Meadows is a Hokie!

You could say that his December offer from Virginia Tech - and ultimately the decision to flip from Virginia and become a Hokie - was a course correction. Either way, the four-star from Bluefield (Va.) Graham will play his college ball in Orange and Maroon.

He is a lifelong Virginia Tech fan, but after serious interest in the Hokies as an underclassman, Brody Meadows took a different path.

The 6-6, 270-pounder is ranked the No. 11 senior in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the No. 31 offensive tackle in the nation. He led his Graham team to the state title game, and while the G-Men couldn't bring home the championship, the proximity of that gme (in nearby Salem) allowed Meadows to take the short trip to Blacksburg, and issue his silent commitment to the Orange and Maroon.

On the opening day of the Early Signing Period, that commitment has gone public.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Meadows's commitment.