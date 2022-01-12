 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Keyshawn Burgos
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-12 18:04:07 -0600') }} football

Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Keyshawn Burgos

Tim Sullivan
Flipping a recruit from an in-state rival is always a positive, and defensive end Keyshawn Burgos was one such Signing Day grab for the Hokies.

The longtime UVa commit wavered on the Hoos after the departure of Bronco Mendenhall, and took an official visit to Blacksburg in the run-up to the early Signing Period. By then, the 6-5, 235-pounder was an obvious choice to become a Hokie when it was time to put pen to paper on his LOI.

Rankings

5.5 three-star. Unranked overall, and at his position nationally. No. 30 prospect in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Other suitors

Virginia (former commit), Old Dominion, West Virginia

Recruitment story

