Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Tucker Holloway
A player who received an offer under - and committed to - the previous coaching staff didn't know where he stood when they were dismissed.
But Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee wide receiver Tucker Holloway' skillset impressed the Brent Pry administration, and the 6-2, 177-pounder signed with the Hokies.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Rankings
5.5 three-star. Unranked overall, at his position, or within the State of Georgia.
Other suitors
Air Force, Army, Bucknell, UConn, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Harvard, Iowa State, Liberty, New Hampshire, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Yale
Recruitment story
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news