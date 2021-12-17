 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Johnny Garrett
Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Johnny Garrett

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
Virginia Tech wants to get more athletic on the offensive line, and there's no better way than with converted tight ends.

Boston College High three-star Johnny Garrett has the size and skillset to slide inside at the next level.

Rankings

5.5 three-star. Unranked nationally overall and at his position. No. 10 senior in Massachusetts.

Other suitors

Boston College, UMass

Recruitment story

{{ article.author_name }}