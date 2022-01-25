Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Hunter Mclain
Virginia Tech's effort to keep local talent home got a major Signing Day boost with Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt offensive lineman Hunter Mclain.
The 6-6, 295-pounder joined teammate Gunner Givens in the class after a Signing Day flip from Richmond.
Rankings
5.5 three-star. Unranked nationally overall or within his position. Also unranked within the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Other suitors
Richmond (former commit), Appalachian State, Ball State, Iowa State, Kentucky, Marshall, UMass, Tulane
Recruitment story
