 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Hunter Mclain
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-25 10:20:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Hunter Mclain

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's effort to keep local talent home got a major Signing Day boost with Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt offensive lineman Hunter Mclain.

The 6-6, 295-pounder joined teammate Gunner Givens in the class after a Signing Day flip from Richmond.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Rankings

5.5 three-star. Unranked nationally overall or within his position. Also unranked within the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Other suitors

Richmond (former commit), Appalachian State, Ball State, Iowa State, Kentucky, Marshall, UMass, Tulane

Recruitment story

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}