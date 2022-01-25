Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Hunter Mclain

Virginia Tech's effort to keep local talent home got a major Signing Day boost with Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt offensive lineman Hunter Mclain. The 6-6, 295-pounder joined teammate Gunner Givens in the class after a Signing Day flip from Richmond.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Rankings

5.5 three-star. Unranked nationally overall or within his position. Also unranked within the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Other suitors