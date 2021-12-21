Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Mansoor Delane
Virginia Tech's history of defensive backs speaks for itself. Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding defensive back Mansoor Delane could be next.
The 6-1, 175-pounder is ranked as a cornerback by Rivals.com, but the Hokies project him to safety, the position he shifted to as a high school senior.
Rankings
5.6 three-star. Ranked No. 19 player in Maryland. Unranked nationally overall or at his position.
Other suitors
Boston College, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, UConn, Dartmouth, Illinois, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Old Dominion, Temple, Toledo, Vanderbilt, Virginia
Recruitment story
