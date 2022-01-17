 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Harrison Saint Germain
football

Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Harrison Saint Germain

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
One of the earliest players to pick Virginia Tech in the 2022 class remained steadfast through a coaching change.

Coming from the Western suburbs of Washington D.C., Chantilly (Va.) Westfield tight end Harrison Saint Germain also represents a reaffirmed commitment to recruiting the Hokies' historical pipelines.

Rankings

5.6 three-star. Unranked overall and at his position nationally. No. 22 prospect in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Other suitors

Air Force, Campbell, Dartmouth, UMass, Old Dominion, Penn, Wake Forest, Yale

Recruitment story

