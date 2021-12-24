Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Gunner Givens

Perhaps the biggest signing for Virginia Tech - in perception, if not literal size - was in-state lineman Gunner Givens.

The 6-6 275-pounder is about as local as a player gets for VT, hailing from nearby Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt, and his pledge - more importantly, his sticking through to Signing Day even through some peer pressure - shows that the future of VT recruiting is likely to be strong.