Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Gunner Givens
Perhaps the biggest signing for Virginia Tech - in perception, if not literal size - was in-state lineman Gunner Givens.
The 6-6 275-pounder is about as local as a player gets for VT, hailing from nearby Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt, and his pledge - more importantly, his sticking through to Signing Day even through some peer pressure - shows that the future of VT recruiting is likely to be strong.
Rankings
5.8 four-star. No. 232 overall prospect and No. 26 offensive tackle nationally. no. 8 senior in Virginia.
Other suitors
Alabama, Appalachian State, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Clemson, Delaware, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, NC State, Northwestern Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Old Dominion, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCF, USC, Virginia, West Virginia
Recruitment story
