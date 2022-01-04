Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Kyree Moyston
Virginia Tech's lack of pass rush from the end positions was a persistent issue in the late stages of the Fuente era. Kyree Moyston may change that.
The 6-6, 225-pounder out of Suffolk (Va.) Kings Fork provides plenty of burst off the edge, and could develop into a well-rounded defensive end in the long run.
Rankings
5.6 three-star. Unranked at his position or overall nationally. No. 20 senior in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Other suitors
Arizona, Arizona State, Campbell, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Florida International, Indiana, Kansas, Liberty, Marshall, Michigan State, Old Dominion, Pitt, Toledo, Washington State, West Virginia
Recruitment story
