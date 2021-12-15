Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Cam Johnson
Virginia Tech's Signing Day got off to an important start with the Letter of Intent from defensive back Cameron Johnson.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Rankings
5.7 three-star. No. 63 cornerback nationally. No. 12 senior in Maryland.
Other suitors
Arizona State, Boston College, Buffalo, Illinois, Marshall, Maryland, UMass, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Temple, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia
Recruitment story
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news