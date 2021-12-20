Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Devin Farrell
The future of the Hokies' quarterback position appears to be in good hands with an undersized-but-talented star.
Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton quarterback Devin Farrell put together a massive senior year at one of the strongest programs in Georgia, and he'll take his talents to Blacksburg in just a couple weeks.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Rankings
5.5 three-star. Unranked nationally overall and at his position. Unranked within the state of Georgia.
Other suitors
Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State, Liberty, UAB, Utah State, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest
Recruitment story
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news