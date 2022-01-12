 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Johnny Dickson
Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Johnny Dickson

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Virginia Tech's "TX2VT" movement may have been a bust on a large scale, but it still bore some fruit.

Corpus Christi (Texas) Flour Bluff offensive lineman Johnny Dickson - a transplant to the Lone Star State from the 757 - is 6-2, 292 pounds of proof.

Rankings

5.7 three-star. Unranked overall, but No. 28 offensive guard nationally. No. 90 prospect in the state of Texas.

Other suitors

Arkansas, Houston, Memphis, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas A&M, UTSA

Recruitment story

