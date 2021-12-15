Hokies flip second UVa commit of the day in Keyshawn Burgos
He spent much of the Fall committed to Virginia, but it's the rival Hokies who receive a letter of intent from Keyshawn Burgos.
VT offered Burgos late in the process, and hosted him on an official visit in December. Today, the 6-6, 235-pound three-star prospect made the flip official.
Burgos decommitted from Virginia last week - within days of an official visit to Blacksburg.
A 6-5, 235-pounder ranked the No. 30 player in the Commonwealth, he followed through on a pledge to VT this morninng.
On the opening day of the Early Signing Period, that commitment has gone public.
