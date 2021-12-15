 HokieHaven - Hokies flip second UVa commit of the day in Keyshawn Burgos
Hokies flip second UVa commit of the day in Keyshawn Burgos

He spent much of the Fall committed to Virginia, but it's the rival Hokies who receive a letter of intent from Keyshawn Burgos.

VT offered Burgos late in the process, and hosted him on an official visit in December. Today, the 6-6, 235-pound three-star prospect made the flip official.

Burgos decommitted from Virginia last week - within days of an official visit to Blacksburg.

On the opening day of the Early Signing Period, that commitment has gone public.

