Hokies flip second UVa commit of the day in Keyshawn Burgos

VT offered Burgos late in the process, and hosted him on an official visit in December. Today, the 6-6, 235-pound three-star prospect made the flip official.

He spent much of the Fall committed to Virginia, but it's the rival Hokies who receive a letter of intent from Keyshawn Burgos.

Burgos decommitted from Virginia last week - within days of an official visit to Blacksburg.

A 6-5, 235-pounder ranked the No. 30 player in the Commonwealth, he followed through on a pledge to VT this morninng.

On the opening day of the Early Signing Period, that commitment has gone public.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Burgos in the fold.

• Follow along with all the National Signing Day news here.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Meadows's commitment.