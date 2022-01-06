 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: John Love
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-06 10:54:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: John Love

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com.

Virginia Tech's long history of special-teams excellence may have its new talisman in the 2022 class: kicker John Love.

The 5-11, 155-pounder out of Spartanburg (S.C.) High was hand-picked by the outgoing coaching staff, and his opportunity to become a Hokie was confirmed by the new group.

Rankings

5.4 two-star. Unranked at his position or overall nationally. Unranked within the state of South Carolina.

Other suitors

Virginia Tech was his only scholarship opportunity, but he had a number of PWO offers elsewhere, including in the Ivy League.

Recruitment story

