 Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Braelin Moore
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-18 10:44:38 -0600') }} football

Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Braelin Moore

Tim Sullivan
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has a long history of brothers playing alongside each other. Braelin Moore is the next candidate to follow through, joining older brother Kaden as a Hokie.

The 6-3, 292-pounder out of Bethlehem (Pa.) Freedom may very well even end up seeing the field at a younger age than his brother did in Orange and Maroon.

Rankings

5.7 three-star. Unranked overall, but No. 17 offensive guard nationally. No. 14 prospect in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Other suitors

Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn, East Carolina, Kent State, UMass, Minnesota, Navy, Old Dominion, Penn, Pitt, Syracuse, Tulane, West Virginia

Recruitment story

