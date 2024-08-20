Akedran Crumel keeping tabs on the Hokies
Akredan Crumel, a promising 6-foot-1, 170-pound Class of 2027 cornerback from Clayton, NC, received his fifth Power Four offer from Virginia Tech on June 6.During his strong freshman season, Crumel...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news