Early signing period HQ: Virginia Tech

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

USA Today Sports Images

National signing day is upon us once again. While some of the luster and excitement is diminished by splitting it into two - the traditional period in February will still see plenty of action - most of Virginia Tech's commitments will sign and officially become Hokies today.

The boards

Virginia Tech's current commitment list.

The hotboard of remaining targets.

The schedule

Not every Virginia Tech commitment (or target) has a Letter-of-Intent ceremony planned - at least not for public consumption - but here's the known schedule. Those who plan to have an event after Justin Fuente's press conference will likely have already done the official signing earlier in the day and have given Virginia Tech their blessing to publicize that:

Norell Pollard: Ceremony 8:15 a.m.

Jaden Payoute: Ceremony 9:00 a.m.

**commitment ceremony** Brandon Dorlus: 9:00 a.m. (VT is in the top five for the former commit, though he's widely believed to be bound for Florida or Oregon).

Nyquee Hawkins: Ceremony 9:30 a.m.

Justin Fuente press conference: Noon

**Commitment ceremony** Brion Murray: 1:00 p.m. (Juco cornerback will decide between Texas Tech and VT, though he may publicize that choice prior to the ceremony)

Bryan Hudson: Ceremony 1:15 p.m.

Josh Fuga: Ceremony 3:00 p.m.

Jesse Hanson: Ceremony 4:00 p.m.

J.R. Walker: Ceremony 6:00 p.m.

Dean Ferguson: Ceremony 8:15 p.m.

Jahad Carter: Not expected to sign in early period.

The numbers

19 commitments with about 21 spaces open in the class (pending post-bowl or post-Spring attrition).

Team recruiting rank entering the day: No. 29 on Rivals.com.

• Four-star commitments: 5
• Three-star commitments: 13
• Two-star commitments: 1

Signing Day capsules

Unsigned commits

Signing in February

