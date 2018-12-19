Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech has added its big, physical possession receiver of the future: Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman three-star Jacoby Pinckney is signed. The 6-3, 192-pounder had an unfortunately injury-limited senior year, but should be able to play a major role for the Hokies in the future.

Rankings

Three-star, No. 6 player in South Carolina and No. 66 wide receiver nationally.

Other suitors

Appalachian State, Arkansas, Duke, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Old Miss, North Carolina, NC State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Wake Forest

Recruitment story

Pinckney visited Virginia Tech as early and as often as basically any player in the class, taking several junior-year visits to Blacksburg along with then-committed teammate Jordan McFadden (who would eventually sign with Clemson in the 2018 class). He impressed at VT's summer camp prior to his junior year and picked up an offer at the time, putting the Hokies at or near the top of his list thereafter. He trimmed to an impressive group that also included Georgia, Michigan, and Oklahoma in June, and not wanting to miss out on the opportunity in front of him, pledged to Virginia Tech just a couple weeks later, never wavering on that commitment.

Game breakdown

Pinckney is a long-limbed but wiry-strong receiver who has started to pack on the weight that his frame can carry to be a very physical player for the position. He uses his body very well to box out defensive backs, and can win jump balls against them thanks to body control, leaping ability, and very good hands. He's a long-strider and doesn't have the most top-end speed of any receiver in the class, but has the physical nature to be a possession threat over the middle while still getting deep because of that ability to pick the ball out of the air. As his lower body develops, he can unlock a bit more explosiveness off the line, and he should be an even more devastating blocker (albeit with technique to improve upon) than he already is.

Statistically speaking

Dorman finished 11-2. In 11 games, Pinckney had 34 catches for 517 yards (15.2 per grab) and four touchdowns. He also completed 2/3 passes for 11 yards and ran three times for 0 yards filling in at quarterback.

