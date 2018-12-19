Virginia Tech added WOodbridge (Va.) Freedom defensive tackle Joshua Fuga late in the cycle, but early on Signing Day. His letter of intent is in. The 6-1, 3-3pound Fuga made the flip after an official visit this weekend, and will be a key part of future defensive lines.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Rankings

Two-star, unranked at his position or within the state.

Other suitors

Buffalo, Georgetown, Hampton, James Madison, Marshall, Navy, Old Dominion, Penn, Temple, Towson, Virginia, Wake Forest

Recruiting story

Fuga's recruitment was a relatively simple one: he had a meager offer list, and accepted one of the bigger programs on it (Temple) late in the Fall when it appeared that would be his highest-profile option. When other options fell through for a couple bigtime programs - namely in-staters Virginia and Virginia Tech - he saw a resurgence of interest. Justin Fuente and Bud Foster visited him in-home, offered, and invited Fuga on an official visit. At the conclusion of that trip this past weekend, he pledged to the Hokies, having decommitted from Temple a day earlier.

Game breakdown

Fuga is a slightly undersized (from a height perspective, at least) but athletic defensive tackle. He has the mass to control the line of scrimmage, and the athleticism to get into opponents' backfields by driving offensive linemen back or shooting through gaps between them. His 6-1 height limits just how much weight he can put on his frame, and affects the leverage he's able to get on opponents (though he has decent arm length for a chopped-off build, so that may not be a huge issue). Fuga is fairly raw in technique, relying more on his natural athleticism to win reps at the high school level. That won't work in college, but it's certainly a good starting point to build upon by becoming an absolute technician down the road.

Statistically speaking

Fuga had 71 tackles, 21 for loss with 18 sacks for a Woodbridge Freedom team that finished 13-2.

Film