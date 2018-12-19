Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech has a long tradition of brothers following in each other's footsteps, and Holland (Pa.) Council Rock South tight end Nick Gallo is next. The younger brother of former offensive lineman Eric has signed. The 6-4, 225-pounder played both tight end and defensive end for his high school team, but is expected to be the former in Blacksburg.

Rankings

Three-star, No. 15 player in Pennsylvania, No. 32 tight end nationally

Other suitors

Boston College, UConn, Duke, Maryland, Minnesota, Morgan State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest

Recruitment story

Gallo stayed relatively quiet throughout his recruiting process, but managed to give away some intel as he impressed on the 7-on-7 circuit. He unofficially narrowed his list to UNC, Duke, and Maryland, along with the Hokies, but the Terrapins and Hokies had older brothers play (tight end P.J. and offensive lineman Eric, respectively), and had a leg up. Gallo picked the Hokies in mid-June, and returned to his silence on the recruiting trail, only visiting Blacksburg during the Fall.

Game breakdown

Gallo has an interesting skillset for the tight end position. He's a 7-on-7 phenom, capable of playing the "big receiver" role and making things happen downfield. However, he's a big body with the frame to add even more mass, and for his high school team he plays both split out and on the line of scrimmage, and may even have his largest impact on the game from his defensive end position. He'll have to hone his skillset a bit to fit into the Hokies' offense, likely adopting the "blocking with some threat down the field" role of Chris Cunningham, more than a pure H-back role. Becoming more comfortable as a true blocker against college-level defensive ends will take some time, but he has the physical ability to get the job done.

Statistically speaking

Council Rock South is 6-5. Gallo has eight receptions for 61 yards (7.63 per reception), and a 34-yard fumble return touchdown, plus a sack. Full stats to be updated.

