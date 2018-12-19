Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech's outside receiver of the future may just be Elijah Bowick. The Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park standout officially signed today. The 6-1, 190-pounder has the opportunity to develop behind some bigtime players returning, and be The Man in the coming years.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Rankings

Three-star, No. 17 player in North Carolina and No. 50 wide receiver nationally.

Other suitors

Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Indiana, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, NC State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Recruitment story

Bowick had a number of opportunities around the country (primarily along the East Coast), and did plenty of homework to see many of them in-person. That included a trip to one of Virginia Tech's winter junior days nearly a year ago. While in town for the junior day, he decided to pull the trigger and become the second member of the Hokies' 2019 class. It is worth noting that he visited North Carolina multiple times (including for their 2017 prospect camp) without receiving an offer. The Heels may have been the childhood favorite, but their delay in offering - they ultimately decided not to at all, considering VT unbeatable - helped the Hokies land a very good prospect.

Statistically speaking

Myers Park finished 13-2. In 13 games, Bowick had 49 receptions for 1,069 yards (21.8 per catch) and 14 scores.

Film