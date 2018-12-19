Hudson had bigtime offers from around the country (likely more that he ultimately chose not to publicize, as well), including the biggest ones a high schooler - particularly one in SEC territory - can get, like Alabama and Notre Dame. However, an early unofficial visit to Blacksburg saw him strike up a friendship with prospects committed to or seriously considering VT, particularly future linemate Jesse Hanson. That relationship, along with his bond with Hokies offensive line coach Vance Vice, led to an April commitment. While he was rumored to visit other programs after that announcement, the trips never materialized, and he stuck strong with the Hokies.

While he's listed at offensive tackle, and may indeed have the opportunity to play that position in college, Hudson is exactly the sort of nasty lineman you like to see on the interior of the line. He brings power to the point of attack, but even more importantly, he doesn't stop blocking until he's buried the player across from him (and sometimes beyond that until the whistle actually blows). For a broadly-built player, he showed more mobility than you might expect in high school, able to pass-protect on the edge - albeit for a team that rarely passed - and pull across the line, as well. He even used those athletic talents to be an every-down defensive tackle for his high school team in the biggest games, as well. While he'll have to shape his body a bit at the next level, he's exactly the type of lineman that VT has perhaps needed more of (there's only one Wyatt Teller, after all) over the past couple years.