Payoute was completely unknown on the recruiting trail in the Summer heading into his senior year of high school football. However, he showed up to several schools' camps, and was particularly impressive at Pittsburgh, where he ran the 40-yard dash in under 4.4 seconds. That saw the attention rise from FCS-level to Power-5 in the drop of a hat. Payoute camped in front of Virginia Tech's staff shortly thereafter during their satellite appearance at the Randolph Macon camp. He earned an offer then, and within a matter of days committed. He remained firm throughout the process, and took several visits to Blacksburg this Fall.

It should come as no surprise given the trajectory of his recruitment that Payoute is a little bit more potential than production so far in his career (and it speaks to the level of that potential to see him earn a four-star ranking). He has yet to truly translate his track speed to the football field, partially through no fault of his own. He was cast as his high school team's quarterback for stretches of the 2018 season, and therefore didn't get to polish his wide receiver skills. He did get the opportunity to impress on the defensive side of the ball, showing more fluid athleticism than previously known, and the ability to stick with opponents in coverage (even if he's still learning to unlock his speed when the pads come on). He's going to have to polish his skills, whichever position he ends up playing at the next level, but the high end of possibilities for his skillset is impressive.