Like with the other junior college players in this class, Virginia Tech's pursuit of Crawford is a relatively short story. The Hokies evaluated a pretty severe need for immediate help on the defensive line at the end of the regular season, and assistant Adam Lechtenberg scoured the juco ranks. Crawford came on an official visit to Blacksburg within a couple weeks of picking up his offer, taking part in the Dec. 7 weekend. By the time the following weekend had rolled around, he had pledged to the Hokies over mostly mid-major competition, executing a flip from Troy.

Crawford is going to remind Hokies fans a lot of former DT Woody Baron: he's a shorter, less-heavy defensive tackle who makes up for any lack of size with extremely impressive quickness. He is able to fit into smaller gaps in the offensive line than other players at the position might be able to manage, and his initial burst off the ball allows him to get between two linemen before they're ready to block him. He also shows impressive hand technique to shed his blockers and make plays on the ball-carrier or get his free run into the backfield. He's unlikely to ever be a space-eater at the point of attack, but if he gets up to about 280 pounds by the time the 2019 season rolls around, he should have the opportunity to be a major contributor.