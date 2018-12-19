Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech has signed the player who has the least distance to travel to get to his new home: Local offensive lineman Jesse Hanson. The 6-5, 296-pounder out of Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt made an early commitment to the Hokies, and stuck to it through increased national interest. Hanson intends to enroll in January to get a jump-start on his career.

Rivals.com

Rankings

Three-star, No. 17 prospect in Virginia and No. 22 offensive guard nationally.

Other suitors

Appalachian State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Liberty, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pitt, Rutgers, Virginia, West Virginia

Recruitment story

Hanson made his interest in the Hokies known early in the process, taking unofficial visits to Blacksburg as an underclassman (he also saw several other schools on visits during that time). He attended the 2017 prospect camp - prior to his junior year - in attempt to earn an offer, and while he didn't get the honor at that time, the staff reiterated their interest in him. The offer came early in his junior year, and he visited multiple times shortly thereafter. He committed in the aftermath of a February junior day visit. That wasn't the end of the story, though: Clemson offered in May, and the national power happens to be the alma mater of his parents. That was unable to shake him loose, though, and he remained one of the Hokies' most solid commits throughout.

Game breakdown

Hanson is an old-school mauler at the guard position, and he also has the longer build to potentially get some work outside at tackle. He relishes the opportunity to hit the opponent, and while he's not the fleetest of foot, he's agile enough to pull and to pass-protect on the edge. He'll have to shape his body a bit after adding mass late in his high school career to be more of a straight-ahead blocker. A bit more diversity to his game in college will see him want to re-shape a bit. However, with early enrollment in the works, he may still be able to improve enough in his first few months at VT to potentially contribute during his true freshman year.

Statistically speaking

Lord Botetourt finished 11-3. Hanson had a pick-six defensively along with 23 tackles, two for loss. He did not give up a sack on offense.

