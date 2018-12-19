Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

DB U may have its next great cornerback: Orange (N.J.) four-star Nyquee Hawkins is officially in the fold. The 6-0, 180-pounder signed his letter of intent and is ready to be the torch-bearer for the Hokies' long tradition of elite defensive back play.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Rankings

Four-star, No. 9 player in New Jersey, No. 37 cornerback nationally.

Other suitors

Boston College, UConn, Duke, Florida State, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Recruitment story

Hawkins picked up one of the more impressive offer lists of any player who will sign with Virginia Tech today, but the Hokies did a very good job making sure he knew just how badly they wanted him. They stayed on top of the young four-star's recruitment, and by the time he visited for the spring game in April, he knew he was ready to pull the trigger. Citing the attention from the coaches and the school's tradition of producing outstanding defensive backs, he did just that, and stayed steadfast throughout the process.

Game breakdown

Hawkins is a long but solidly-built defensive back, stout enough to play a very physical brand at the line of scrimmage and with the arm length to make sure opponents don't get too far away from him if he's beaten on the jam. He also has a very good feel for the ball in the air, allowing him to make interceptions on passes both poorly-thrown and accurate. He doesn't have elite speed or ability to turn and run with receivers, but makes up for it with savvy, strength of physical play (including being an intimidator over the middle), and very good ability to be aware of - and minimize - the weaknesses of his game. How he recovers from injury will determine just how quickly all that translates to the field in Blacksburg.

Statistically speaking

Orange finished 6-4. Hawkins missed almost the whole season due to injury, but in two appearances run nine times for 190 yards (21.1 per carry) and four touchdowns.

Film