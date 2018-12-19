Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The first Floridian to join the 2019 Hokie class has officially signed. Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva's Norell Pollard is in the fold. The 6-2, 265-pounder can play defensive end, or potentially bulk up and be a penetrating tackle in the long run. As talented as he is, his ability to help convince other prospects from the Sunshine State to join him helped build this class.

Rivals.com

Rankings

Three-star, No. 93 player in Florida, and No. 60 strongside defensive end nationally.

Other suitors

Bowling Green, Duke, Florida, FAU, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Mercer, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi State, Missouri, NC State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas State, Toledo, UAB, UCF, West Virginia

Recruitment story

Pollard earned his Virginia Tech offer in mid-May, and by the very next day included the Hokies in his top eight - and comfortably, loftily within that group - so the impression made by the Lunch Pail D was immediate as soon as he had the option to join it. He set up a visit to Blacksburg a couple weeks later (along with close friend Mario Kendricks, who would follow him in becoming a Hokie), and within a week of returning to the Orlando area, he made the decision to pick VT. Pollard would later add some bigtime offers - including from the likes of Florida and Miami - but remained solid to the Hokies throughout.

Game breakdown

Pollard is a big defensive end, but one whose game should allow him to stay on the outside of the line of scrimmage. His initial burst off the ball allows him to reset the line of scrimmage or get around an offensive lineman and into the backfield in no time. Despite being a wide body, he manages to work angles and find his way through creases in the offensive line to get to the quarterback or ball-carrier. He doesn't quite have the speed to get around the edge (unless his initial burst earns that), nor the motor to chase plays sideline-to-sideline (though he's more than willing to put in that effort), and will have to add to his arsenal of pass-rush moves to be as effective in college, but the strength of his game is something you can't teach.

Statistically speaking

Wekiva finished 11-2. In 12 games, Pollard had 52 tackles, 24.0 tackles for loss with 5.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, one forced and two recovered fumbles, and an eight-yard interception return.

Film