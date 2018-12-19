Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Perhaps the most electric playmaker in Virginia Tech's 2019 class is signed: Virginia Beach (Va.) Cox slot receiver Tayvion Robinson. The 6-0, 170-pounder did it all for his high school team, a Swiss Army knife of a quarterback/runningback/punt returner/occasional linebacker/defensive back, etc. etc. If it's on the football field, it comes pretty naturally to Robinson.

Rivals.com

Rankings

Four-star, No. 190 overall prospect nationally and No. 5 in Virginia, No. 18 "athlete" in the country.

Other suitors

Boston College, Charlotte, Duke, Florida Atlantic, Hampton, Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, Old Dominion, Rutgers, South Carolina, Temple, Tennessee, Virginia

Recruitment story

Robinson picked up his Virginia Tech offer midway through his junior season of high school football, and it should come as no surprise for a player from a recruiting pipeline that they were always high on his list. He visited Blacksburg multiple times during his junior year, including for a Winter visit that really helped the Hokies set themselves apart. He named a top six in early June, and although the likes of Ohio State made the cut, Robinson committed to Virginia Tech in a public ceremony at his home just a few weeks later. He remained strong to the Hokies throughout.

Game breakdown

Robinson is a natural, smooth athlete who seems like he was born with a ball in his hands, he's so comfortable with it. He is electric in space from the quarterback position, and can juke in a phonebooth to make guys miss. He can even throw it a bit, though he won't likely be asked to do a whole lot of that in Blacksburg. He catches the ball cleanly on punt returns and can make a guy miss to get upfield, letting his speed take over. Returning a punt is one of the few opportunities he has to catch anything in high school, since he starts each offensive play behind center, and he'll have to get more comfortable on a down-to-down basis actually running routes, catching passes in traffic, and being ready to take a hit immediately after catches, rather than being able to see open field or simply make a fair catch. As with other high school quarterbacks, learning the technique and drive to block consistently will have to be added to his game, as well.

Statistically speaking

Cox finished 9-3. In ten games, Robinson ran 156 times for 1042 yards (6.7 per carry) and 22 touchdowns, and completed 35/74 passes (47.3%) for 787 yards (10.6 per attempt) and 12 more touchdowns with one interception. He returned six punts for 180 yards (30.0 per attempt) and one touchdown, and made 17 tackles defensively along with an interception that he returned for 38 yards.

Film