Virginia Tech's 2023 season has not been the stuff of legends, but it does represent a significant step forward from 2022 (and realistically, from 2021 as well). With plenty of success in the Transfer Portal over the past week, the coaching staff is proving that the trajectory remains pointed firmly upward.

To say nothing of the returning players - and there are some crucially important players coming back, despite other options available to them - the Hokies were able to evaluate the holes they had on the 2023 roster, and work to fill them. More than that, they anticipated holes coming up for the 2024 season, and have filled those, as well.

In the midst of what appears to be a second-straight offseason in which VT has identified and plugged the gaps - a stark difference from the previous coaching staff, whose failure to even consider doing that was the greatest of many flaws - it's plain to see that a 6-6 record is not satisfying. It's merely a benchmark along the way to bigger and brighter things.

Ask several Hokie fans what the two biggest areas of concern were over the course of the 2023 season, and a few consistent answers would bubble to the top.