The last major piece to hold back from announcing a stay-or-go decision heading into the Hokies' 2024 is here. Bhayshul Tuten will return.

The 5-11, 195-pounder was second-team All-ACC as an all-purpose back, and honorable mention as a pure running back in his first season in Blacksburg.

Over the course of this season, he ran 155 times for 727 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught 25 passes for 220 yards and two more scores. And he was also a game-changing kickoff return specialist, averaging 30.6 yards on his 16 attempts, including touchdowns against Florida State and Virginia.

With already-announced returns from quarterback Kyron Drones and receivers Da'Quan Felton, Stephen Gosnell, Ali Jennings, and Jaylin Lane, the Hokies' offensive skill players will be back with another year of experience next Fall - and with a full slate of returning linemen, as well (the lone notable loss on that side of the ball is tight end Dae'Quan Wright). The defense has been loaded with good news, too, given the return of DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland and the majority of a talented secondary (including an announcement from third-team All-ACC CB Dorian Strong). The lone notable loss - aside from players who have spent their entire eligibility, such as linebacker Alan Tisdale - is nickel Derrick Canteen.

If the Hokies take advantage of the improvement opportunities they have prior to the bowl and during the offseason, the Pry era may be ready to hit another gear soon.