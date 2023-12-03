Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The 6-3, 234-pounder transferred to Blacksburg from Florida last offseason, allowing the former Chesapeake (Va.) Indian River three-star to play for his childhood favorite. Powell-Ryland redshirted in Gainesville during the 2020 season, and played two years at UF before joining Virginia Tech. He has two more years to play one (since 2020 does not count against eligibility).

He had 39 total tackles, 13.5 for loss including 9.5 sacks, during the regular season. If he gets a half-sack or more in the Hokies' bowl game, he will be the first to reach double-digit sacks for the Hokies since Ken Ekanem in 2014. He was named to the ACC's official all-conference second team.

Likely a 3-4 OLB at the NFL level, Powell-Ryland is a bit of a physical tweener who will continue building his body by the time next season rolls around. He would have been a late-round NFL Draft pick at best had he opted to turn pro this offseason. By honing his physique and having a second-straight productive year (he had more tackles and sacks this season than his three years at Florida combined), he has the opportunity to be a first-day pick.