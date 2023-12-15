Strong, who redshirted the 2022 season with injury, will be a fifth-year senior in 2024.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Originally a three-star prospect out of UpperMarlboro (Md.) Wise, Strong emerged as a starter during his true freshman campaign, and has been a full-time starter when healthy in the years since (including all four appearances last Fall), making 31 opening lineups.

In 40 appearances, he has recorded 76 total tackles, 1.5 for loss. He has 22 pass breakups and five interceptions in his four years - with career-high marks of eight PBUs and three interceptions so far this season. He was named third-team All-ACC earlier this offseason, though that likely understates his on-field impact. He was targeted just 32 times in the regular season, allowing only nine receptions and picking off three passes.

28.1% completion percentage allowed led the league, as did his passer rating allowed of 41.4875 Three interceptions was sixth in the ACC, matching his PFF grade (81.7) ranking among his peers.

With his return, the Hokies return four starters in the secondary, including opposite corner Mansoor Delane, and safeties Jalen Stroman and Jaylen Jones. The Hokies lose another pair of part-time starters in safety Nasir Peoples and nickel/corner/swingman Derrick Canteen.

The Hokies finished with 2023's No. 51 pass-efficiency defense (127.53), and it stands to reason that experience will allow that mark to continue improving.