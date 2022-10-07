For the first time, a Virginia Tech player who committed to the Brent Pry regime has pulled back from his pledge.

"At this time, I have decided to decommit from Virginia Tech and reopen up my recruitment," he said. "I am looking forward to seeing my options and putting this into god’s hands. Thank you to the Virginia Tech staff for giving me the opportunity and believing in me first hand."

The 5-10, 168-pounder picked the Orange and Maroon back in September, shortly before making his first-ever visit to campus. He picked up his offer right at the beginning of an August-long Dead Period, and made his way to Blacksburg for VT's night-game victory against Boston College.

However, for a player who has begun to put up an incredible résumé during his senior season of high school football, and was just beginning to build steam on the trail before that, keeping his options open was deemed to be the prudent choice at this time. There's little question that a 2-3 start to the season for Virginia Tech (against a schedule that could charitably be described as the "light portion" of the 2022 slate) plays a role here, as well.

Louisville had been considered the favorite for Kelley before Virginia Tech entered the mix in his recruitment, and Virginia Tech may not be out of the hunt (his cousin, Thomas Williams, remains solidly committed to the Orange and Maroon). The VT coaching staff made a pair of new scholarship offers to potential 2023 defensive backs yesterday, likely in anticipation of Kelley going public with his decommitment.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Kelley's decommitment.