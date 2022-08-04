Misun Kelley high on Hokies after offer

When Virginia Tech offered Central (S.C.) D.W. Daniel 2023 cornerback Misun Kelley last week, the Orange and Maroon immediately established a strong position in his recruitment.

Louisville - the program representing his other Power-5 offer - has already hosted him on an unofficial visit, whereas he hasn't made it to Blacksburg. But a trip to Virginia Tech's campus is something that the 5-10, 168-pounder wants to prioritize before making his college commitment.