Misun Kelley high on Hokies after offer
When Virginia Tech offered Central (S.C.) D.W. Daniel 2023 cornerback Misun Kelley last week, the Orange and Maroon immediately established a strong position in his recruitment.
Louisville - the program representing his other Power-5 offer - has already hosted him on an unofficial visit, whereas he hasn't made it to Blacksburg. But a trip to Virginia Tech's campus is something that the 5-10, 168-pounder wants to prioritize before making his college commitment.
There's no better time to get a premium subscription to HokieHaven.com. Click here to take advantage of the KICKOFF2022 offer between now and Aug. 6, and you get an all-access pass FREE through the month of August.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news