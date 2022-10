Thursday evening, Virginia Tech lost a commitment from three-star defensive back Misun "Tink" Kelley.

The 5-10, 168-pounder broke the news to Hokie Nation with a tweet, becoming the first player to decommit from VT after committing to the current coaching staff (several players in the 2022 class who had committed under the Justin Fuente regime rescinded their commitments prior to Signing Day).

What does it mean for the Hokies, and where to they go from here?