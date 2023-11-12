In what was a must-win matchup for the Hokies, Brent Pry and company pulled out all the stops in a 48-22 trouncing of the Boston College Eagles.

Things could not have gotten off to a better start for the Hokies as with the first play from scrimmage, sophomore QB Thomas Castellanos found the outstretched hands of Forian Strong who undercut the wideout Jaden Williams for the game's first turnover.

Although the Hokies were able to capitalize with points, it was just a lone three at the Eagles five that marked the Hokies' first scoring drive of the day.

What followed next was a relatively fluent scoring driver from Jeff Hafley's side that gave the hometown Eagles momentum to fly. Following a stale Hokies drive, Dorain Strong capitalized for the second time on the night picking off Castellanos and leaving the Hokies at their own 31 with 7:42 to take their lead back.

Kyron Drones put the Hokies on his back as he nearly single-handedly brought the Hokies to the paydirt, however, it was former Boston College commit Bhayshul Tuten who drove in the Hokies' second touchdown of the night.

As I mentioned in the intro, the Pry pulled out the stops and he caught all of Alumni Stadium off guard as before you knew it, safety Jalen Stroman was leaping on an onside kick that worked so well, it had Hokie fans reminiscing the best of "Beamer ball".

The Hokies received the ball at their own 49 and a 22-yard zip to senior wide receiver Stephen Gosnell extended the Tech lead up to 10 as the Hokies jumped out to a 17-7 lead.

From here on in, the Blacksburg side never looked back, as, in five of the Hokies' next final eight possessions, Tech scored, including four touchdowns and one field goal.

Saturday afternoon's result will come as a bit unexpected but in the best way possible. The Hokies now look like a lock for a bowl game, and I know it sounds unbelievable, but Virginia Tech is still in the ACC Championship hunt. Yet, for now, the focus is on the NC State Wolfpack, who the Hokies take on next Saturday at 3:30 on the ACC Network.