Drones completed 12/17 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns. More crucially, his legs were the engine of the Virginia Tech ground game. He ran 20 times for 135 yards, the third-highest total in the league this week. This is Drones's second QB of the Week selection. He was previously honored after leading VT to a blowout victory over Pitt.

Strong recorded two interceptions in the first quarter to set the tone against the Eagles, ensuring that a squad reliant upon dominating possession would be unable to do so. He did not make a single tackle in the game, largely because he was targeted just once more in the game. His work in the secondary was a key part of the Hokies' holding BC quarterbacks to a passer rating of 88.5, the second-lowest of the year.