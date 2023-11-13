Advertisement
Drones and Strong are ACC positional players of the week

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

After a dominant road victory against Boston College, the Hokies' two standouts have received league recognition.

Kyron Drones is the ACC quarterback of the week, and cornerback Dorian Strong is the ACC defensive back of the week.

Drones completed 12/17 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns. More crucially, his legs were the engine of the Virginia Tech ground game. He ran 20 times for 135 yards, the third-highest total in the league this week. This is Drones's second QB of the Week selection. He was previously honored after leading VT to a blowout victory over Pitt.

Strong recorded two interceptions in the first quarter to set the tone against the Eagles, ensuring that a squad reliant upon dominating possession would be unable to do so. He did not make a single tackle in the game, largely because he was targeted just once more in the game. His work in the secondary was a key part of the Hokies' holding BC quarterbacks to a passer rating of 88.5, the second-lowest of the year.

