Virginia Tech game stats: Better birds
Hokies were certainly superior to Eagles on Saturday afternoon in Boston. See Virginia Tech's stats from the game.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Stats against Boston College
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|
Kyron Drones
|
12
|
17
|
219
|
2
|
0
|
Grant Wells
|
2
|
3
|
18
|
0
|
0
|
Pop Watson
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|
Kyron Drones
|
20
|
135
|
0
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
16
|
78
|
3
|
Grant Wells
|
1
|
60
|
0
|
Pop Watson
|
4
|
39
|
0
|
Malachi Thomas
|
3
|
38
|
1
|
Jeremiah Coney
|
3
|
7
|
0
|
Bryce Duke
|
3
|
5
|
0
|
Chance Black
|
1
|
1
|
0
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|
Da'Quan Felton
|
4
|
101
|
0
|
Dae'Quan Wright
|
4
|
58
|
0
|
Jaylin Lane
|
3
|
32
|
1
|
Stephen Gosnell
|
1
|
22
|
1
|
Bryce Duke
|
1
|
16
|
0
|
Ayden Greene
|
1
|
8
|
0
|Player
|Tackle
|TFL
|Sack
|
Caleb Woodson
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
Derrick Canteen
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
Mansoor Delane
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
Alan Tisdale
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
Tyler Childress
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Braylon Johnson
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Jaylen Jones
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Jayden McDonald
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Keonta Jenkins
|
2
|
1.0
|
0
|
Mario Kendricks
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Keli Lawson
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Mose Phillips
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Cole Nelson
|
1
|
1.0
|
0
|
Mario Kendricks
|
1
|
1.0
|
0
|
Chance Fitzgerald
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Jaden Keller
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Dante Lovett
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Pheldarius Payne
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Wilfried Pene
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Nasir Peoples
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Norell Pollard
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Dorian Strong
|
1
|
0
|
0
|Player
|Int
|PBU
|QB Hurry
|
Dorian Strong
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Dante Lovett
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|
0
|
0
|
1
|Player
|FG (yds)
|FGA
|Punts
|Yds
|
John Love
|
2 (27, 46)
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Peter Moore
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
85
|Player
|KR
|Yds
|PR
|Yds
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
2
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
Jaylin Lane
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
-6
|
Tucker Holloway
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
-1
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---