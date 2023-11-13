Advertisement
Virginia Tech game stats: Better birds

Hokies were certainly superior to Eagles on Saturday afternoon in Boston. See Virginia Tech's stats from the game.

Stats against Boston College

Passing
Player Comp Att Yds TD Int

Kyron Drones

12

17

219

2

0

Grant Wells

2

3

18

0

0

Pop Watson

0

1

0

0

0
Rushing
Player Att Yds TD

Kyron Drones

20

135

0

Bhayshul Tuten

16

78

3

Grant Wells

1

60

0

Pop Watson

4

39

0

Malachi Thomas

3

38

1

Jeremiah Coney

3

7

0

Bryce Duke

3

5

0

Chance Black

1

1

0
Receiving
Player Rec Yds TD

Da'Quan Felton

4

101

0

Dae'Quan Wright

4

58

0

Jaylin Lane

3

32

1

Stephen Gosnell

1

22

1

Bryce Duke

1

16

0

Ayden Greene

1

8

0
Tackling
Player Tackle TFL Sack

Caleb Woodson

6

0

0

Derrick Canteen

5

0

0

Mansoor Delane

4

0

0

Alan Tisdale

4

0

0

Tyler Childress

3

0

0

Braylon Johnson

3

0

0

Jaylen Jones

3

0

0

Jayden McDonald

3

0

0

Keonta Jenkins

2

1.0

0

Mario Kendricks

2

0

0

Keli Lawson

2

0

0

Mose Phillips

2

0

0

Cole Nelson

1

1.0

0

Mario Kendricks

1

1.0

0

Chance Fitzgerald

1

0

0

Jaden Keller

1

0

0

Dante Lovett

1

0

0

Pheldarius Payne

1

0

0

Wilfried Pene

1

0

0

Nasir Peoples

1

0

0

Norell Pollard

1

0

0

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

1

0

0

Dorian Strong

1

0

0
Misc Defense
Player Int PBU QB Hurry

Dorian Strong

2

0

0

Dante Lovett

0

2

0

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

0

0

1
Kicking/Punting
Player FG (yds) FGA Punts Yds

John Love

2 (27, 46)

2

0

0

Peter Moore

0

0

2

85
Returns
Player KR Yds PR Yds

Bhayshul Tuten

2

11

0

0

Jaylin Lane

0

0

2

-6

Tucker Holloway

0

0

1

-1

----

---

