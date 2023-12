For one last time, the 2023 edition of the Hokies takes the field. At stake? A winning record, the momentum to help make 2024 a special season, and presumably some sort of trophy given out by the Military Bowl.

The opponent? A Tulane team in the midst of a coaching change, with plenty of personnel turnover as a result of that change (and opt-outs for the NFL), and little to play for other than ending an era on a strong note.