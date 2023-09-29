News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies v. Pitt Panthers football preview 2023

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Non-conference play... was rough. Can the Hokies turn their season around with a resurgence in ACC play?

The first opportunity is a big one: a Pitt team that's developed into something of a rival. It's also a rival the Hokies haven't beaten in the past three tries, but is going through a bit of an injury crisis.

If ever there were a time to get things right, a Lane Stadium night game against that opponent is it.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

The essentials

Opponent: Marshall (1-3, 0-1 ACC)

Time: Saturday, Sept. 30 • 8 p.m. EDT

Watch/Listen: ACC Network • Virginia Tech Sports Network

Location: Lane Stadium (White Effect game)

Weather: 65°, 13% chance of rain, 76% humidity, negligible wind

The Line: Virginia Tech +2.5, O/U 40.5

Previously on: Pitt 45, Virginia Tech 29 (2022)

Series record: 11-11 tie (Streak: three Pitt wins)

Other pregame content: Brent Pry press conference thread and recapOppo intel with Jim Hammett of PantherLair • Out-of-town opponent watch and rooting guide (and open thread) • Virginia Tech Hokies recruiting visitors • Punter Peter Moore will wear No. 25 • Pry midweek injury update • Take part in our (FREE!) predictions thread • HokieHaven subscribers can participate in our gamethread.

Virginia Tech pass offense v. Pittsburgh pass defense

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}