Non-conference play... was rough. Can the Hokies turn their season around with a resurgence in ACC play?

The first opportunity is a big one: a Pitt team that's developed into something of a rival. It's also a rival the Hokies haven't beaten in the past three tries, but is going through a bit of an injury crisis.

If ever there were a time to get things right, a Lane Stadium night game against that opponent is it.