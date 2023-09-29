Punter Peter Moore gets the honor. The junior will wear the No. 25 jersey for this weekend's game against Pittsburgh. Moore last received the special-teams honor for last year's Wofford game, the second of three Hokie victories in 2022.

Moore has been responsible for all 22 Hokie punts this year, and even though there have been a couple notable shanks, he has still managed to average 44.3 yards per boot, good for No. 20 nationally. Opponents have attempted returns on just four of them. MOore also serves as the primary hold on field goals. Here are the honorees so far this year: • Old Dominion - safety Nasir Peoples • Purdue - athlete Coleton Beck • Rutgers - kicker Kyle Lowe • Marshall - linebacker William Johnson • Pittsburgh - punter Peter Moore Started under former head coach Justin Fuente, the No. 25 tradition honors legendary head coach Frank Beamer, who wore the number as a player. The Jersey had previously been retired. The honor typically goes to a player who makes major contributions on special teams though young men have been honored for their work exclusively on offense of defense, as well.