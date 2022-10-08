Virginia Tech showed impressive signs of growth at Pittsburgh. 29 points was a season-high output. They were within a single score - two points! - in the fourth quarter for the first time against major-conference opposition since their only such win back in the season's second game.

But ultimately, they weren't good enough to overcome their own mistakes. Driving for a score to take the lead, a first-down catch by Kaleb Smith turned into a sloppy fumble for the senior captain, and VT never recovered.