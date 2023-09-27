News More News
Hokies look forward to pouncing the Panthers

Connor Mardian • HokieHaven
Hokie Haven Staff
@connormardian10
VT SMA' 24 Football and Men's Basketball writer

As the Hokies' first ACC opponents loom in the Pittsburgh Panthers, coach Brent Pry stepped to the podium to discuss their game plan against this physical Panthers squad.

Quick hits

*Hokies QB "Pop" Watson is back with the team following suspension

*OL Braelin Moore and DB Jaylen Jones are both questionable for Saturday's matchup

* Wideout Jaylin Lane played at 85% in Huntington

* Pheldarius Payne will, be in a lot more action as the coaching staff



Jaylin Lane is working back to health
