Virginia Tech managed a victory over Old Dominion Saturday evening, getting the 2023 season off to a strong start. See the stats from their matchup here, and read head coach Brent Pry's thoughts on the game.

Passing Player Comp Att Yds TD Int. Grant Wells 17 29 251 3 0 Kyron Drones 1 1 5 0 0

Rushing Player Att. Yds. TD Bhayshul Tuten 19 55 0 Grant Wells 7 27 1 Malachi Thomas 12 22 0 Bryce Duke 1 4 0 Kyron Drones 3 2 0

Receiving Player Catches Yds. TD Ali Jennings 5 72 2 Jaylin Lane 4 69 1 Da'Wain Lofton 2 20 0 Da'Quan Felton 1 34 0 Benji Gosnell 1 23 0 Dae'Quan Wright 1 14 0 Stephen Gosnell 1 10 0 Bhayshul Tuten 1 5 0

Tackling Player Total TFL Sack Antwaun Powell-Ryland 6 2.0 2.0 Jaden Keller 5 1 0 Nasir Peoples 5 0 0 Keli Lawson 4 1 0 Will Johnson 4 0 0 Josh Fuga 4 0 0 Keyshawn Burgos 3 1 1 Mario Kendricks 3 1 0 Norell Pollard 3 1 1 Jalen Stroman 3 0 0 Mansoor Delane 3 0 0 Wilfried Pene 2 1 0 Jaylen Jones 2 0 0 Alan Tisdale 2 0 0 Mose Phillips 2 0 0 CJ McCray 1 0.5 0.5 Keonta Jenkins 1 0 0 Derrick Canteen 1 0 0 Jayden McDonald 1 0 0 Caleb Woodson 1 0 0 Pheldarius Payne 1 0 0

Misc. defense Player FF FR Int PBU Nasir Peoples 1 1 0 1 Antwaun Powell-Ryland 1 0 0 0 Josh Fuga 0 1 0 0 Derrick Canteen 1 0 0 0 Dorian Strong 0 0 1 (32) 0