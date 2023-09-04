Virginia Tech Hokies stats after Game One
Virginia Tech managed a victory over Old Dominion Saturday evening, getting the 2023 season off to a strong start.
See the stats from their matchup here, and read head coach Brent Pry's thoughts on the game.
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Int.
|
Grant Wells
|
17
|
29
|
251
|
3
|
0
|
Kyron Drones
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
0
|Player
|Att.
|Yds.
|TD
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
19
|
55
|
0
|
Grant Wells
|
7
|
27
|
1
|
Malachi Thomas
|
12
|
22
|
0
|
Bryce Duke
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
Kyron Drones
|
3
|
2
|
0
|Player
|Catches
|Yds.
|TD
|
Ali Jennings
|
5
|
72
|
2
|
Jaylin Lane
|
4
|
69
|
1
|
Da'Wain Lofton
|
2
|
20
|
0
|
Da'Quan Felton
|
1
|
34
|
0
|
Benji Gosnell
|
1
|
23
|
0
|
Dae'Quan Wright
|
1
|
14
|
0
|
Stephen Gosnell
|
1
|
10
|
0
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
1
|
5
|
0
|Player
|Total
|TFL
|Sack
|
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|
6
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
Jaden Keller
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
Nasir Peoples
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
Keli Lawson
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
Will Johnson
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
Josh Fuga
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
Keyshawn Burgos
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
Mario Kendricks
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
Norell Pollard
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
Jalen Stroman
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Mansoor Delane
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Wilfried Pene
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
Jaylen Jones
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Alan Tisdale
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Mose Phillips
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
CJ McCray
|
1
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
Keonta Jenkins
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Derrick Canteen
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Jayden McDonald
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Caleb Woodson
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Pheldarius Payne
|
1
|
0
|
0
|Player
|FF
|FR
|Int
|PBU
|
Nasir Peoples
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Josh Fuga
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Derrick Canteen
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Dorian Strong
|
0
|
0
|
1 (32)
|
0
