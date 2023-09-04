News More News
ago football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies stats after Game One

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech managed a victory over Old Dominion Saturday evening, getting the 2023 season off to a strong start.

See the stats from their matchup here, and read head coach Brent Pry's thoughts on the game.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Passing
Player Comp Att Yds TD Int.

Grant Wells

17

29

251

3

0

Kyron Drones

1

1

5

0

0
Rushing
Player Att. Yds. TD

Bhayshul Tuten

19

55

0

Grant Wells

7

27

1

Malachi Thomas

12

22

0

Bryce Duke

1

4

0

Kyron Drones

3

2

0
Receiving
Player Catches Yds. TD

Ali Jennings

5

72

2

Jaylin Lane

4

69

1

Da'Wain Lofton

2

20

0

Da'Quan Felton

1

34

0

Benji Gosnell

1

23

0

Dae'Quan Wright

1

14

0

Stephen Gosnell

1

10

0

Bhayshul Tuten

1

5

0
Tackling
Player Total TFL Sack

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

6

2.0

2.0

Jaden Keller

5

1

0

Nasir Peoples

5

0

0

Keli Lawson

4

1

0

Will Johnson

4

0

0

Josh Fuga

4

0

0

Keyshawn Burgos

3

1

1

Mario Kendricks

3

1

0

Norell Pollard

3

1

1

Jalen Stroman

3

0

0

Mansoor Delane

3

0

0

Wilfried Pene

2

1

0

Jaylen Jones

2

0

0

Alan Tisdale

2

0

0

Mose Phillips

2

0

0

CJ McCray

1

0.5

0.5

Keonta Jenkins

1

0

0

Derrick Canteen

1

0

0

Jayden McDonald

1

0

0

Caleb Woodson

1

0

0

Pheldarius Payne

1

0

0
TEAM was credited with the other half of McCray's sack
Misc. defense
Player FF FR Int PBU

Nasir Peoples

1

1

0

1

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

1

0

0

0

Josh Fuga

0

1

0

0

Derrick Canteen

1

0

0

0

Dorian Strong

0

0

1 (32)

0

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}