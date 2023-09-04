BLACKSBURG - Following the Hokies 36-17 win, 2nd-year head coach Brent Pry took to the media to discuss his squad's opening-day win.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Transfers, that is all that needed to be said. It was Ali Jennings, Da’Quan Felton, and Jaylin Lane who combined for 175 receiving yards and three touchdowns for the Hokies offense.

“I think, the one advantage you have in the transfer portal, is that you have guys that have done it at the college level," Pry said. "They may not be in the ACC, but they've done it against older guys. You get a little bit better evaluation than you do off of a high school player. We certainly knew those guys would be productive for us and they've done that in the spring and preseason camp."

Now all the credit should not be handed out solely to the new wideouts on the offensive end. Senior Tech QB Grant Wells threw debatably his best game yet in Maroon as he connected for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Here is what Pry had to say about Wells's strong performance.

“Honestly I think he came into the game pretty confident, He had a good camp and like we mentioned last year there was just not a lot of support around him. There is certainly that support around him now and he looks to be reaping the rewards of his new wideout corps.

Now the transfer business was not solely done on the offensive end for the Hokies. Former Georgia Southern corner Derrick Canteen also stamped his authority on the night with a forced fumble. After the ejection of junior safety Jalen Stroman, the veteran stepped into an even bigger role.

“Canteen is a Swiss army knife for us and with Stro going out with a targeting call penalty [it was] all that more important that Canteen was in there to supply depth and allow us to move some guys around.”

Canteen, however, does not reserve his best moments for a packed house as Pry believes Canteen’s night was well earned.

“He’s also very impactful in just his work ethic, attitude, and approach. He’s one of the more positive guys we have. He might be our hardest worker.”

A question looming around all Hokies fans is how much will Baylor transfer Kyron Drones get. Drones was only involved in a mildly unsuccessful four plays which ended up leaving Wells to finish the drive.

“I thought it was good to see Kyron out there early, get his feet wet. It was talked about multiple times on the headset in the second half and we weren’t gonna force it at that point. The plan will remain the same, regardless of how well Grant played. It’s about Kyron’s development and another element to our offense.”

However, it was not all praise from Pry Saturday night as his Hokies gave up 201 yards over 43 carries to the Monarchs. Pry being a former defensive coordinator and Broyles award nominee took note of this.

“We didn’t fit things very good, just base fits and defending the run, which we’ll clean those up," he said. "Some of it I think is they did a nice job with their tempo, it was opening game. But, we’ve got some work to do there."

Pry would stress this a further two times in the conference. So expect a lot of defensive work to be done by Saturday afternoon's kickoff against the Big Ten's Boilermakers.

One of the final questions revolved around donning redshirt senior Nasir Peoples the distinguished number 25. A tradition created since Frank Beamer's retirement. Here is what Pry had to speak on it.

“He’s such a mature player for us, I think to be week one anointed the jersey number 25, speaks volumes about the type of camp, the type of respect. He’s not just a safety in our defense, he's pivotal on [special] teams, he started on three different special teams tonight and certainly had an impact on the game."

Overall a positive and promising week one for the Hokies. Despite shortcomings on the rush defense and the occasional blurb, the Hokies maintained control and were able to close out a spirited ODU side.

Week number two for the Hokies is fast approaching and the competition will only grow as Purdue travels to Worsham field for a 12 PM Saturday kickoff in what is bound to be a big test in the Hokies early season.