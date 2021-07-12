Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Defense

Next recruiting cycle will be another important one for the defense. Who are the Hokies pursuing? Take a look at the recruiting hotboard here.

Defensive tackle

In the fold: 2, Lemar Law and Rashaud Pernell Needs and notes: 1. Neither current commit is a DT through-and-through - Pernell in particular can play as an end - and the Hokies would be well-served to find a big space-eating type. However, this position is no longer dire with the commitments now in the fold. Changes: Law offered and committed, Pernell committed. Added D'Andre Martin. Moved Hayden Schwartz (over 10 schools - and not VT - getting visits), Xavier Agostino (not an active target) to periphery. Removed Ben Roberts (committed to Washington), Reggie Jean (UConn), Trevon McAlpine (TCU), Bishop Thomas (Florida State), Donovan Hinish (Notre Dame), Tre Emory (Baylor) Targets:

Virginia Tech has found plenty of success at Shelby (N.C.) High, with Dax Hollifield an important contributor at LB, and his younger brother Jack an early enrollee for 2021. Those connections are important, but players from Shelby are willing to go all over the region, and Hopper is not well-traveled yet. He's also been extremely quiet on the trail in recent months, so it's impossible to adjust the percentage chance too much. Competition: Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, NC State, others Timeline: Needs the opportunity to take some visits first The shot: 17% ↓

Hutson named his final eight in April, and the Hokies are a prominent name right out front. The question is whether the Orange and Maroon want to put in the effort to land him - which is a legitimate question when the majority of his other remaining suitors are mid-major programs. The Hokies appear to be in good shape with more-coveted DTs, so it may not happen for the former 757 prospect. Competition: Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Maryland, Old Dominion, Pitt, and Toledo (final eight with VT) Timeline: Likely making a preseason decision The shot: 20% ↓↓

Madison, who is moving back to the Richmond area after residing in Georgia the past year-plus, took an official visit to Blacksburg the first weekend of June, and it seemed to go very well. However, he also planned trips to UCF, Minnesota, and Pitt, so the Hokies did not immediately become a lock. VT is certainly the favorite, though, after he built strong bonds with a number of players who have since committed to VT. Competition: Central Florida, Minnesota, Pitt, Iowa state, several others Timeline: Early September The shot: 33% ↑

Virginia Tech was the first Power-5 offer for a prospect who hails from an area where the Hokies just picked up Braelin Moore. Philly native Jafar Williams is his primary recruiter, and has been able to build a pretty good rapport with players from eastern PA. The question will be how well VT continues to keep up the heat - especially now that the competition has become more intimidating with the likes of Michigan on the list and other Power-5s showing interest. Competition: Bowling Green, Liberty, Massachusetts, Michigan, Old Dominion Timeline: Still extremely early The shot: 20% ↔︎

The Hokies were among the first to offer Watson, but as others have arrived on his list, the rate of attention has not been maintained. That may also be due to the interest and timelines of other players at the position, so a rapid resurgence is possible, but he appears to be back-burner for now. Competition: Georgia Tech, Syracuse Timeline: Still very early The shot: 5% ↓

Being the first offer for a prospect can certainly help build goodwill at one of the state's top producers of next-level talent. Given the program's desire to build some bridges with Life Christian Academy, the right buttons are being pushed at this point. The trajectory of his development (he's a post-grad kid who transferred from a North Carolina high school) can be seen as a positive for his potential. He took an official visit after earning a camp offer, so the interest is legit. Competition: Florida State Timeline: May not wait The shot: 40%

Defensive end

In the fold: 1, Kyree Moyston Needs and notes: 1-2. Moyston is a high-potential pass-rusher, but there's development ahead of him before he contributes. Building up depth (and it's worth noting Pernell could also be on the edge at the next level) is important. Changes: Moyston committed. Added Darren Agu (decommitted from Notre Dame), Brian Allen (new offer). Moved Stephen Daley (not an active target), Selah Brown (minimal VT interest) to periphery. Removed Beau Atkinson (committed to UNC), Anthony Smith (Minnesota), Nick Campbell (NC State), Gilbert Tongrongou (Boston College), Isaiah Smith (SMU), Denis Jaquez (Northwestern), Bradley Mann (Pitt), Marcus Johnson (final 4 without VT), Popeye Williams (Louisville), Keahnist Thompson (UCF), Horace Lockett (final three with no VT) Targets:

VT offered Jennings back in 2019, when he impressed at their camp in the Richmond area. He took an official visit to Blacksburg the opening weekend of the visit period, and the son of former Hokie (and his current high school coach) Bryan Jennings had a great time. He's since narrowed his list fo five schools, though North Carolina is the only other one he saw on an official - and with a preseason decision on the way, it could be more like a final two, though Penn State could have something to say. Competition: Kentucky, North Carolina, Penn State, and Virginia (final 5 with VT). Timeline: Hoping to wrap it up before his senior year The shot: 33% ↑

Hall is a cross-town rival of the Hokies' players and targets from Shelby High, but familiarity with the area certainly can't be considered a negative by any stretch of the imagination. As his recruitment has gained in breadth, mutual interest between Hall and Virginia Tech has waned. Competition: Auburn, Georgia, North Carolina, USC, many others Timeline: None yet The shot: 9% ↓

Pearce only recently released his sophomore film, but offers have rolled in over the time since. The Hokies are wise to get ahead of the curve there. Fortunately, they're also strong in the Charlotte area (albeit a little less so recently), and that should help them build connections. Getting him to town for an unofficial visit after the emergency Dead Period will be a priority, especially since he's so early in the process. Competition: Charlotte, Missouri, Syracuse, UCF Timeline: None yet The shot: 16% ↔︎

A recent decommit from Notre Dame, Agu attends a school that the Hokies have spent a lot of energy on - landing WR teammate Tucker Holloway so far in the 2022 class. He has a national offer list, but VT should be one program that at least gets a look if the Hokies care to push. Competition: Notre Dame (former commit), Alabama, Florida State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia, many others. Timeline: None yet The shot: 3%

VT has been very good at getting in the door early for player who ultimately blow up into major prospects, the bigger issue (particularly for those outside of the recruiting areas in which they're most comfortable) has been follow-through. The Hokies started in good position here, but they've most likely moved on. Competition: Iowa State, several MAC programs Timeline: None yet The shot: 3% ↔︎

Allen's offer list may look a little Midwest-centric for a prospect hailing from Connecticut, but there's an easy explanation: he's from the Chicago area and attends boarding school at St. Thomas More. He was offered after impressing camp, so clearly he's interested enough to take that visit. Expect VT's history of success on the DL to be the primary selling point as the Hokies try to prove on the field this Fall that they're a top program for prospects who want to win big. Competition: Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Purdue, Toledo, others Timeline: Hoping to make it early, but won't rush The shot: 9%

Freshwater is the younger brother of 2019 prospect Traveon Freshwater, who was very high on the Hokies throughout the process and took multiple visits before ultimately signing with East Carolina. He's already seen Blacksburg thanks to older bro's recruiting process, but he's unlikely to be any sort of VT priority, given the other players with whom they're communicating more. Competition: Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Old Dominion Timeline: None yet The shot: 2% ↓

Hill is a fast riser, with the Hokies becoming his second Power-5 option after Georgia Tech. That VT felt compelled to offer while the staff is already in good shape with a number of other DE and LB targets (they see him primarily as a defensive end, but he's versatile) speaks to the evaluation of him as a potential game-changer. He also comes from the farther-flung Atlanta suburbs, and the coaching staff wants to continue consolidating its recruiting power in the region. Competition: Air Force, Georgia Tech, Liberty, USF, others Timeline: None yet The shot: 19% ↓

The Hokies had been in touch with Wing for a few weeks before offering, so the relationship was primed a little bit before VT came through with the offer. With Penn State also finding traditional success in Delaware, the Nittany Lions are the early (heavy) favorite. Wing planned to visit VT the June 11 weekend, but that didn't come through. The Nittany Lions' cooled pursuit certainly keeps the door open if the Irange and Maroon want to burst through it, though. Competition: Boston College, Kansas, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers Timeline: Should make an early decision The shot: 22% ↔︎

Linebacker

In the fold: 1, Xavier Simmons Needs and notes: 1-2. The Hokies added tons of talent in the 2021 class - albeit many of those players still in developmental stages - and focusing on fit and quality over sheer quantity is the priority here. Changes: Simmons committed. Added Reid Pulliam. Moved Abdul Carter (focused on a top three that doesn't include VT, though he hasn't officially narrowed) to periphery. Removed Demario Tolan (LSU), Trevion Williams (committed to Florida State), Martrell Harris (Texas A&M), Quavian Carter (Michigan State), Edwin Tara Kolenge (Boston College), Robert Fitzgerald (Northwestern), EJ Lightsey (final six without VT) Targets:

Barham was previously at DeMatha in the DC area, but has headed a bit North to St. Frances Academy. Virginia Tech has a rocky history of recruiting at both. It's early still for a kid who maintains a low profile, but VT is well behind after visits to Penn State and Maryland. The effort to smooth over relations with SFA could keep the Hokies on the board, but getting results (not just talk) in the recruitments of less-heralded teammates will probably have to be the next step. Competition: Alabama, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, many others Timeline: Very early in the process still The shot: 3% ↔︎

Weldon included Virginia Tech in his top 10, which is a good start. It's a pretty competitive group, though, with the likes of Alabama and a handful of in-state schools in the hunt - and some of those in a group that's a little above the rest of the pack. VT has done a good job with him, but not hosting a summer visit could be the kiss of death after he saw several closer-to-home programs. Competition: Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, Miami (loose top four), Clemson, LSU, Maryland, South Carolina, and UCF (final 10 with VT) Timeline: Beginning of his senior year The shot: 6% ↓

Pollard's father, Marcus, was a longtime NFL tight end, and currently works for the Jacksonville Jaguars organization. The Hokies love to recruit players from athletic families, and can use that as a selling point to a family that knows what it takes to find success in the league. However, he has family connections to Michigan, and visited Ann Arbor and a few other campuses without sniffing Blacksburg. At a position of minimal need, that probably spells the beginning of the end. Competition: Arizona, Louisville, Michigan, Old Dominion, Rutgers Timeline: Hoping he makes it to mid-June The shot: 9% ↓

VT has tried to get involved in Alabama, and more recently with some success. Being in the door before major SEC powers for Cave should help them stay in the mix while they evaluate how much they intend to prioritize him. The staff is slowly beginning to build some solid connections in the Yellowhammer State, which should help, but the need is diminished here. Competition: Arkansas, Georgia Tech, USF, Tennessee, others Timeline: None yet The shot: 7% ↓

Primarily a quarterback in high school, Banks best projects to a linebacker or hybrid position at the next level, and that's where the Hokies see him (others are selling tight end in a big way). A cousin of outgoing MLB Rayshard Ashby, Banks grew up a massive Virginia Tech fan and has visited on multiple past occasions, most recently for an official the opening weekend of June. He's now down to a final seven, and the Hokies' renewed pursuit keeps their fate in their own hands. Competition: Cal, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt (final seven with VT) Timeline: Had been aiming for an early decision, but things are up in the air for now The shot: 31% ↑

McCrary has already admitted BC, Miami, and the Hokies - to be fair, the only three Power-5 programs on the offer list - stand atop his recruitment. That's a good place to start, especially since Virginia Tech is pretty conveniently located for a visit. Miami is the childhood favorite, but he's not naming a top list until after he can see some programs. The Hokies didn't host him for an official, and he's probably missed his chance in Blacksburg. Competition: Boston College, UMass, Miami Timeline: Signing Day The shot: 10% ↓

Life Christian Academy had a number of players on campus in Blacksburg for the opening of the camp season, and Pulliam was the first camper to earn an offer at the event this year. The Hokies have had difficulty becoming (and remaining) a major factor for the roster at one of the state's recent risers as a power program in developing top-notch talent. VT can certainly sell a need at the linebacker position with one 2021 signee already out of the program, as well. Competition: Arizona State, East Carolina, Houston, Liberty, Maryland Timeline: None yet The shot: 10%

Safety